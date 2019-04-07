Will you be 'quackers' about John the drake? He's looking for his forever home (and he's not for eating by the way)
John the drake, is looking for his forever home.
Not your run-of-the-mill pet, John is a 7 month old drake (that's a male duck to the uninitiated) looking for his forever home.
Roscommon SPCA has put an appeal out on Facebook to try and find John a loving home.
They point out "He will need some ducks for company, a little pond and somewhere safe at night. If you can offer a home, please send a message to our inbox."
They also point out "This is a pet drake not for eating."
So if you can offer John a forever home - and remember, he's not for eating, he's a pet - then contact Roscommon SPCA via their Facebook page.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on