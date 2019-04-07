Will you be 'quackers' about John the drake? He's looking for his forever home (and he's not for eating by the way)

Not your run-of-the-mill pet, John is a 7 month old drake (that's a male duck to the uninitiated) looking for his forever home.

Roscommon SPCA has put an appeal out on Facebook to try and find John a loving home.

They point out "He will need some ducks for company, a little pond and somewhere safe at night. If you can offer a home, please send a message to our inbox."

They also point out "This is a pet drake not for eating."

So if you can offer John a forever home - and remember, he's not for eating, he's a pet - then contact Roscommon SPCA via their Facebook page.