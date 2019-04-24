Leitrim Learners ETB Conference celebrates education and achievements



The MSL ETB Leitrim Adult Educational Guidance Service hosted the Leitrim Learners Conference this month in The Landmark Hotel.



Over 220 people attended the event, most of whom are Further Education and Training learners in Leitrim.

The crowd heard from a number of guest speakers and experts. Denise Waters offered her experience as an adult learner who recently returned to pursue a degree in IT Sligo. A panel of experts were interviewed to give information, advice and insight on the world of work and the local labour market.



The event concluded with an inspiring keynote speech from John Lonergan, former governor of Mountjoy Prison who provided a message of hope and encouragement.

Guest speakers pictured at the MSL ETB Leitrim Learners Conference in The Landmark Hotel on April 11. Back row: Oran Doherty, Northwest Regional Skills Forum Manager; Jane Nolan, Adult Guidance Information Officer MSL ETB; Sinead Gillard, Jinny's Bakery Drumshanbo; Denise Waters, IT Sligo; Carmel Murphy, Managing HR Consultant HR Solutions; Paul Comerton, Head of Quality Assurance Cora Systems.

Front row: John Lonergan, former governor of Mountjoy Prison and Niamh Brennan MSL ETB



Niamh Brennan, MSLETB Adult Educational Guidance Co-ordinator stated: “The theme of the event was Connecting People, Purpose and Passion.



“The event brought Leitrim Further Education and Training learners together to encourage them to think about their own purpose and their passions, to meet and listen to new people who can give inspiration and information that may be needed to take the next step and finally, to celebrate all that the learners have achieved so far.’’

Guest speaker John Lonergan, former governor of Mountjoy Prison with Jane Nolan, Adult Guidance Information officer MS LETB