Carrick-on-Shannon's Spice India wins Best World Cuisine

Spice India in Carrick-on-Shannon was awarded Best World Cuisine in Connaught at the Irish Restaurant Awards this week.



The Irish Restaurant Awards took place on Monday May 13 in the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road.



Over 1,100 guests sat down to a black-tie gala dinner to celebrate and honour the hard work and achievements of those working in the Irish restaurant industry over the last 12 months.



Loam Restaurant in Galway was named All-Ireland Best Restaurant 2019, while Graham Neville of Dax Restaurant, Dublin, was named All Ireland Best Chef.



Hooked in Sligo won Best Causal Dining in Connaught and the popular Shells Seaside Bakery and Café won Best Kids size meal in the province.

Nevan Maguire's Cookery School in Blacklion, Co Cavan won Best over all Cookery School in Ireland.

