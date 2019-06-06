Macra na Feirme news for Co Leitrim

North Leitrim Macra

North Leitrim Macra will hill hold their AGM on Friday, June 14 at 9pm in the Blue Devon Dromahair. All members asked to attend and new members are always welcome. For every five new members that join North Leitrim Macra club we will be ordering club jackets/body

warmers for them - they only have to pay €10 towards the cost of the jacket - the rest will be subsidised by the club. For details contact Conor on: 086-0789686.

Carrigallen Macra



Carrigallen Macra held their AGM on May 29. Thanks to the outgoing committee for all their hard work and best wishes to the new committee going forward - chairperson: Rebecca Tierney; vice chairperson, Michael Reynolds; secretary, Roisin McKenna; vice secretary - Cathal McIntyre; treasurer, Stephen Dolan; vice treasurer, Barry Sheridan; PRO, Eimear Brady; vice PRO, Jamie Tully; competitions officer, Brian Kiernan; ports and social, Carmel McGovern and Grainne O’Malley and agricultural affairs, Manus Connolly.

South Leitrim Macra

South Leitrim Macra held their club AGM on May 28. Well done to the outgoing committee and best wishes to the new committee: chairperson, Colin McCabe; vice chairperson, Oisin Dolan; secretary, Brigid Stenson; vice secretary, Paul Guckian; treasurer, Gavin Boyle; vice treasurer, Brian Boyle; PRO, John Creamer; vice PRO, Siobhan Gallagher; young farmer officer, Gavin Boyle and Oisin Dolan; sports and social, Majella Gray and Annmarie McCaffrey and president of the club, Ray Gilmartin.