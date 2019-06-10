Home Sharing Scheme information evening in Carrick-on-Shannon on Tuesday, June 11

An information evening on the recently launched Home Sharing Scheme Sligo/Leitrim will be held on Tuesday, June 11 in the Bush Hotel, Carrick-on-Shannon from 7-8.30pm.

The Home Sharing Scheme is a short break scheme facilitated by the HSE in Sligo and Leitrim. It involves caring for and sharing your home with a child or an adult with a disability and/or autism.



The Home Sharing Scheme is flexible. Host families or Host Carers offer a variety of break options including:

· A morning, afternoon or day per week

· A night per week or per month

· A weekend per month

· A longer break during holiday periods

The most suitable break will be agreed prior to commencement. It is envisaged that it will be an ongoing arrangement between the two parties.

The Home Sharing Scheme welcomes all people from all walks of life. No formal qualifications are required. Currently our hosts consist of people who are working, retired, unemployed, with or without children, single, married, or with a partner.



To become a host family or host Carer simply contact a member of the Home Share Team. The Home Sharing Social Worker will discuss the scheme in more detail. A visit to the home or telephone call will be arranged and the Home Sharing Social Worker will help the host and the host family (if appropriate) to decide whether or not taking part in the scheme suits. A potential host will be invited to attend an information meeting at which the details of the scheme will be explained in greater detail.

Training in all aspects of care and support will be provided and host families or host Carers will have an opportunity to meet with others that are part of the Home Sharing Scheme.

The Home Sharing Scheme is a voluntary scheme with a contribution made to cover expenses that may be incurred. These details will be provided to host families or host Carer on enquiry or during the training period.

For more information please contact: Ali Crowe Bergin or Eleanor Gallagher; HSE Disability Services Sligo/Leitrim; 086 4634973/ 087 1150044; Aishling.Crowe@hse.ie/ eleanor.gallagher@hse.ie.