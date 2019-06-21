Busy lifestyles can be difficult on our family’s health. Rushing to and from school and work can make it hard to find time to be physically active.

We can also slip into the habit of choosing unhealthy snacks and take-away foods or spending our free time watching TV or in front of the computer. However, these choices can be dangerous for our children’s health.

That’s why it’s so important to make a conscious decision to follow a healthy lifestyle. Also, vitamins are not just for adults. Children need their fair share too and while a healthy diet may provide their recommended daily allowance of vitamins and nutrients, we all know that kids can be picky eaters.

Beeline Healthcare has come up with seven habits for healthy kids:

1. Eat more fruit and vegetables - aim for at least 5 servings of fruit per day and 2 servings of vegetables per day.

2. Eat less fast food and make healthier fast food choices.

3. Manage portion sizes. Children should eat little and often to keep hunger at bay to meet their daily nutritional needs. They should not be eating the same size meal as an adult.

4. Get active each day with at least one hour each day being physically active

5. Choose water as a drink and drink at least two glasses or bottles of water a day. Avoid fizzy drinks as they have no nutritional value whatsoever.

6. Limit ‘screen time’ and ensure your children spend less than 2 hours a day on ‘small screen’ entertainment.

7. Grow your own! Growing vegetables and herbs at home can be a fun way to teach children where food comes from and to encourage them to eat a more varied diet.

Most of the 7 habits above are centred on making healthy food choices but what about the fussy eaters or when no amount of encouragement can change a little wilful mind?

The Beeline Healthcare range of Kids Vitamins can help bridge the gap and include Beeline Kids Vitamin D3 Drops, Beeline Kids Multivitamins & Minerals Effervescent Tablets Sugar Free, Beeline Kids Vitamin D3 Chewable Tablets, Beeline Teenager Vitamin D3 + Multivitamins Chewable Tablets.

All of these are available in supermarkets nationwide and leading pharmacies such as Boots from €3.99.

Beeline Healthcare is an Irish Company and is the leading manufacturer and distributor of natural health products in Ireland and in addition, exports to the United Kingdom, Portugal, Spain and Poland. www.beelinehealthcare.com