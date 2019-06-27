'Master forger' in Tipperary stuns gardai with his sheer lack of skill
File photo
It is possibly the most pathetic attempt at forging an insurance disc ever seen and certainly gardai in Tipperary were equally unimpressed by the efforts of a 'master forger' when they stopped his vehicle this week.
In a post on the @GardaTraffic twitter page they displayed an image of the 'forged' disc - it's beyond bad by the way.
This ‘Master Forger’ had this Insurance Disc displayed on the windscreen of his car, turns out he had no Insurance / Tax / NCT.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 27, 2019
Car seized and proceedings to follow by Gardaí in Cashel Co Tipperary. pic.twitter.com/SOjGijR6Zc
