'Master forger' in Tipperary stuns gardai with his sheer lack of skill

Leitrim Observer Reporter

It is possibly the most pathetic attempt at forging an insurance disc ever seen and certainly gardai in Tipperary were equally unimpressed by the efforts of  a 'master forger' when they stopped his vehicle this week.

In a post on the @GardaTraffic twitter page they displayed an image of the 'forged' disc - it's beyond bad by the way.