Register for the Ben Bulben Night Walk in aid of the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team this Saturday, July 13

Ben Bulben mountain is an iconic symbol for both Sligo and the rest of Ireland and you can experience a walk with a difference this Saturday, July 13 by participating in the Ben Bulben Night Walk in aid of the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team.

The challenge to reach the summit is both a personal achievement and a valuable fundraising resource for our volunteer emergency service, without which we couldn't maintain the high level of service that the public has come to expect.

The Walk



The walk which takes place tomorrow, Saturday, July 13 and will last approximately three and a half hours with the gradual ascent to the trig point where you will pause to catch your breath, enjoy the landscape and have your refreshments. Then retrace your steps back down stopping briefly for a tea and biscuits before catching the bus back to your car.

Registration



For safety reasons the number of walkers will be restricted to the first 120 registered. These will walk in 2 groups. Registration at the Oxfield centre on night will be at the following times;

Group 1 - 19:30 to 00:30 - Twilight Walk

Group 2 - 21:00 to 02:00 - Night Walk



You must book to ensure your place and please arrive 30 minutes before the walk start time

The Oxfield Centre, Carney is where walkers are asked to register. The Oxfield Centre will be the only car parking point available to connect with the shuttle buses. Road access to the starting point of the walk will be restricted to shuttle buses and emergency vehicles only. Again, full co-operation by those attending would be appreciated. From more information on the Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team check out the website here.

Conditions

- Children under 12 years old are not permitted

- Children under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult over 23 years

- Consumption of alcohol is forbidden

- Pets are not permitted

Mandatory Equipment Requirements

- Good hiking boots / footwear

- Hat & Gloves

- Water

- Food (sandwiches, fruit, chocolate and energy bars)

- Torch (head torch or hand)

- Waterproofs (jacket/trousers)



Click here to register for this event. Remember it is strictly limited to the first 120 registrations so book early to secure your place.