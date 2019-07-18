65% of irish adults have never undergone a cancer screening test, but 76% are interested in trying
More than three quarters of respondents said they would be interested in availing of cancer screening.
The world of health is evolving to become more inclusive of technology. With this in mind, iReach Insights conducted a nationally representative survey of 1,001 adults in Ireland to determine public opinion on innovative health technology.
The three medical innovations people are most aware of are: 1. Health Wearables (64%), 2. Health Apps (60%), and 3. Telehealth Visits (40%). 15% of adults have used a health wearable and 18% have used a health app, but only 5% have ever completed a telehealth visit.
65% of adults have never undergone a cancer screening test, but 76% are interested in trying a cancer screening test. Of those interested in undergoing a cancer-screening test, 42% would prefer to undergo the test at a doctor’s office, 38% would prefer to do an at-home test, and the remaining 20% preferred both options equally.
Those who preferred undergoing the cancer screening test in a doctor’s office were against the at home tests for three main reasons: 1. Afraid of messing up test, leading to inaccurate results (68%), 2. Prefer doctor involvement in medical matters (60%), and 3. Don’t believe a do-it-yourself test would be as accurate as a doctor’s test (52%). Those who preferred undergoing taking cancer screening tests at home were against going to the doctor’s office for three main reasons: 1. Flexibility (67%), 2. Less time-consuming (60%), and Cheaper (42%).
Females (22%) are more likely than males (9%) to have received a cancer screening test every few years. 51% of respondents said the most frequently they would be willing to get a cancer-screening test would be every 6 months-1 year.
Cancer screening tests also may get a worse reputation than they deserve. Two in three (66%) adults believe cancer screening tests are not painful, and only 1 in 10 (9%) believe the tests have side effects.
