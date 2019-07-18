65% of irish adults have never undergone a cancer screening test, but 76% are interested in trying

The world of health is evolving to become more inclusive of technology. With this in mind, iReach Insights conducted a nationally representative survey of 1,001 adults in Ireland to determine public opinion on innovative health technology.



The three medical innovations people are most aware of are: 1. Health Wearables (64%), 2. Health Apps (60%), and 3. Telehealth Visits (40%). 15% of adults have used a health wearable and 18% have used a health app, but only 5% have ever completed a telehealth visit.

65% of adults have never undergone a cancer screening test, but 76% are interested in trying a cancer screening test. Of those interested in undergoing a cancer-screening test, 42% would prefer to undergo the test at a doctor’s office, 38% would prefer to do an at-home test, and the remaining 20% preferred both options equally.



Those who preferred undergoing the cancer screening test in a doctor’s office were against the at home tests for three main reasons: 1. Afraid of messing up test, leading to inaccurate results (68%), 2. Prefer doctor involvement in medical matters (60%), and 3. Don’t believe a do-it-yourself test would be as accurate as a doctor’s test (52%). Those who preferred undergoing taking cancer screening tests at home were against going to the doctor’s office for three main reasons: 1. Flexibility (67%), 2. Less time-consuming (60%), and Cheaper (42%).



Females (22%) are more likely than males (9%) to have received a cancer screening test every few years. 51% of respondents said the most frequently they would be willing to get a cancer-screening test would be every 6 months-1 year.



Cancer screening tests also may get a worse reputation than they deserve. Two in three (66%) adults believe cancer screening tests are not painful, and only 1 in 10 (9%) believe the tests have side effects.