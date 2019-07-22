Co Leitrim's library service has been been allocated €14,400 under the Dormant Accounts Action Plan 2019.

€7,200 in dormant accounts funding has been allocated to provide library supports to communities and individuals at risk of being socially excluded, marginalised or disadvantaged. This funding has been matched by €5,400 from the Department of Rural and Community Development and a further €1,800 from Leitrim County Council.

The funding will:

- provide access to educational, lifelong learning, social inclusion, and community participation supports available through the public library service,

- support digital literacy, digital access and digital capacity for disadvantaged and marginalised communities, and

- provide literacy supports in tandem with the national Right-to-Read Programme.



