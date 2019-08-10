Leitrim Life beauty review: Ayu Instant Under Eye Concealer keeps it light and bright

Those pesky fine lines, the ones that make you look much older than your real age and that can ruin a perfect makeup look by drinking up your make up.

Eyes can be the real give away, they can reveal your bad diet, poor sleeping habits and stress. My aim is always to keep around my eyes light and breezy, I want it to look natural, but brighter than real life.

Suzie Ayu new Istant Under Eye Concealer was born out of "years of frustration." Suzie found that most under eye concealers with high coverage were too heavy for the delicate under eye area and thus made the area look worse. Suzie wanted to create something lightweight that would conceal and brighten but suit dry and mature skins too.

This is light and bright, easy to apply and sets itself without any need for powder. Who has time for powder?!

Perfect for your every day look and under €20 too.

Ayu Instant Under Eye Concealer Light & Medium €18.00

www.ayumakeup.ie