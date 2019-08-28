Are you putting yourself at risk of workplace burnout?

Burnout is now such a significant workplace issue that it is a legitimate medical diagnosis, recently added to the International Classification of Diseases, or the ICD-11, the World Health Organisation's (WHO) handbook that guides medical providers in analysing conditions. It is therefore not surprising that Bianca Best’s new book, Flourish, which deals with banishing burnouts, has soared to the top of Amazon’s bestseller list.

Bianca Best is well qualified to advise women that ‘having it all’ without burnout is a modern myth. The lady is an irrepressible businesswoman, ‘techpreneur’, a media industry leader, author, networker and self-confessed driven woman. She is additionally a transformational coach and speaker.

“Amazing women aren’t burning brightly. They’re burning out – and burning out young,” says Ms Best. “Women are working hard, playing hard and sadly losing respect for themselves and their natural rhythms. In all of this drive to succeed and achieve, we’re also losing our sense of belonging and community.”

The author knows only too well what happens when supposed ‘extreme productivity’ leads to burnout and weeks spent in bed immobile, while experiencing an immune collapse. “Many times, I’ve cracked in the wake of frenzied productivity and become useless. I’ve lost weeks of my life, bedridden with immune collapse. I’ve lost time, comatose with exhaustion. I’ve even lost my hair.”

Bianca Best says, “There’s a steely exterior that yells, ‘I’ve got it all’. Yet the truth is far from that. I’ve been on a long arduous journey. I’ve oscillated from exhilarating entrepreneurial business wins to soul-destroying corporate overwhelm. From domestic bliss to unrelenting personal chaos.”

Never one to do anything by halves, the 44-year-old mother of four (including 9-year-old-twins) shares her life hacks for high-achieving women in Flourish demonstrating how she confidently succeeds on her own terms.

Four years ago, Bianca Best broke the cycle, discovering a way to achieve a non-conformist, personal and fresh version of success, finding a life that blends work, family, passions, friends, health, fitness and spirituality into a harmonious whole. She banished her burnouts.

Bianca learned from her experiences, noticed patterns of behaviour and discovered how to consciously seize control. She’s created a model in six logical steps with her Energy-SCAPE™programme. It’s designed to identify an individual’s energy flow and equip them with the tools to thrive, not merely survive.

The programme covers the topics of energy, self-awareness, cleansing, action, play and enrichment. The new Flourish book is full of sound advice and has the additional benefit of including practical exercises, leading to accelerated self-awareness and calm.

Extreme Productivity

There are six core areas that high-attaining women need to pay attention to if they want to honour the ‘productivity balance system’. It covers sleep, diet, fake energy, relaxation, extreme productivity and emotional stress.

“Extreme productivity is an all-too-common energy crime committed by modern women every day”, says the transformational coach. “It’s something we high-achieving women are proud to have burnt into our psyches. We almost don’t notice that we’re extreme. We consider it part of life’s plan.

“All too often we trip head-long into frantic productivity through social conditioning born of competitiveness and goal obsession, with abominable disregard for other areas of our lives. It’s also a way of hiding from emotional stress.”

Top Hacks to Help Create Productivity Balance

The anti-burnout coach’s advice includes the following advice to redefine success plus create more time, energy, impact and happiness.

Sleep:

• Create a sanctuary in your bedroom.

• Beware of blue light from screens.

• Soak in an aromatherapy bath.

• Eat no food after 8PM.

• Read.

• Enjoy silence.

• Allow time for reflection.

Self-Awareness:

• Create space for yourself.

• Practice mindfulness.

• Keep a journal.

• Master the act of listening.

• Gain different perspectives.

• ‘Flip’ your limiting beliefs.

• Identify your values.

• Trust your intuition.

Enrichment:

• Stop, retreat and renew.

• Respect the necessity of taking a break.

• Be kind.

• Learn – lessons are everywhere, whether they’re presented as such or not.

• Follow your passion through work.

• Care about others.

• Have inspiring relationships.

• Try journaling for reflection and making wishes.

• Feed your soul by capturing thoughts and photos that fill you with joy.

• Make your home a haven.

For further information, please refer to the new book Flourish by Bianca Best (published by Rethink Press at £12.99). In addition, the author runs courses and workshops, including a retreat in Portugal in September 2020.