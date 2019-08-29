HSE host new Stop Smoking Clinic in Manorhamilton 

The HSE smoking cessation service is a free service to support you if you wish to stop smoking and a new Stop Smoking Clinic will start on September 5 in Manorhamilton Primary Care Building.

The clinic provides face-to-face, confidential support. It may be your first attempt or you may have made previous attempts - the service is for anyone who is interested in quitting smoking. You will have a one-to-one meeting with a smoking cessation adviser in your local area. A support programme will be tailored to suit your needs.

This programme will address the addiction, habit and emotional aspects of smoking. An adviser will then support you to deal with these three aspects when you are quitting smoking.You will be offered weekly or fortnightly appointments until your 'quit date' - the date you decide to stop smoking.

If you would like an appointment please ring HSE Health Promotion Officer Elaine on 087 7386230 or email elainea.cunniffe@hse.ie

For further information on quitting please visit www.quit.ie