Caution, tread easy, mind what you say, how you say it and what time you say it at; because there is a two-year-old on the loose and he isn’t afraid to lose his mind and cause a fuss.



This month our bouncing baby boy becomes a two-year-old, he has been warming up to this birthday for quite a while, training us in gently by answering everything with “no” claiming all items are “mine” and screaming “bold” to anyone who tries to cajole him. We are now entering the Terrible Twos and to be honest I am really looking forward to it.



I have been told by a few friends that my ‘parenting’ column could do with a little bit more positivity and less ‘kids ruin your life’ vibe, so in case anyone is pregnant or has a baby or are on the cusp of having a two-year -old, let me tell you this year is going to be fun, messy and wild in the best possible way!



Two-year-olds are spontaneous, if you have felt the past 24 months have been mundane, wait until your baby hits two. Every day will truly be a new day. One day they love pasta, demand it for breakfast, lunch and tea and then the next day, just after you have batch cooked pasta for the next month - they hate it, even the sight of it can make their minds melt.



Two-year-olds are so very loving, they love hugs and kisses and being carried and once they find their voice they can even say “I love you” - it is a little slice of Heaven. Soak it up. But don’t think about ever leaving them behind, going to work or out for a night, because this will bring out the crazy.

They will find a strength from somewhere to kick and punch and scream and may only accept the separation after becoming purely exhausted from crying.



Two-year-olds love to help. Forget being left to do any chore alone, from now on you have an assistant. Their new can-do attitude will ‘help’ with getting ready, brushing teeth, getting dressed, making breakfast, folding laundry ...anything but tidying away toys! You will never be early for an appointment again.



Two-year-olds are confident and self-assured. A two-year-old does not give a damn if they are in their own home, supermarket, or public event: they will express their opinion, loud and clear. They do not care who is looking on, when the emotion strikes them they give it their all - the full performance and encore.



Already the explosion of words into my boy’s vocabulary has taken me by surprise. Every day I watch as he learns and develops in front of my eyes, every day he knows more, questions more and astounds me with his physical attributes.

Yes there will be challenging days ahead as he learns to control his new found emotions, as he figures out how to express himself and communicate effectively. I know I will lose my patience, I will shout and probably curse (hopefully quietly to myself) on the tough days when he demands to only eat from the blue cup and wants to only wear yellow PJs.



But two is a magical age, the laughs are bigger, the cuddles are tighter, we will sing and dance together, we will stand in awe of the simple things, we will walk hand in hand and we will be closer than ever before, not because he physically needs me but because he wants me close by.

The Terrible Twos sometimes gets a bad reputation, yes toddlers can be irrational, angry and act like gremlins but can you really dislike an age that allows you to kiss and cuddle all the problems away?

