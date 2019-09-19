75% of people think Ireland should be doing more to tackle climate change

75% of Irish people surveyed believe that Ireland should be doing more to tackle climate change.

Oil prices have seen a record surge after attacks on two Saudi facilities and has slashed output in the worlds top producer by half. This reinforces the thought that it is more important than ever before to start being more sustainable so people in Ireland are not so dependent on oil whilst also helping to protect the environment.

iReach Insights conducted a nationally representative survey of 1,001 adults in Ireland on opinions on sustainable transportation and sustainability efforts in Ireland.

90% of Irish adults think climate change is real. When asked what they believe the top contributors to climate change were, the top three choices were: 1. Deforestation (65%), 2. Single-Use Plastic Waste (64%), and 3. Transportation (58%).



The most popular methods of transportation were: 1. Driving (69%), 2. Walking (56%), and 3. Bus (43%). 71% of people drive petrol/diesel vehicles, while only 4% drive an electric or hybrid vehicle. 76% believe that the government should incentivise electric vehicle purchasing.



2 in 5 (38%) say that they use public transportation because it is affordable, while 1 in 3 (33%) take public transportation to try to be sustainable. 3 in 4 people (72%) say they use walking as a form of transport whenever possible.



69% say they try to be thoughtful of their carbon footprint, and 3 in 4 Irish adults (75%) believe that Ireland should do more to fight climate change. 68% believe the Climate Action Plan is a good idea, but 84% still believe that the government should do more to aid in sustainability efforts.