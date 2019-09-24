Don't miss Rossinver Organic Centre's Apple Day Harvest on Sunday, September 29

The popular Apple Day Harvest is back again this year on Sunday, September 29 at the Organic Centre in Rossinver.

The free family friendly event, a celebration of all things apples is fast becoming a top attraction for a perfect Autumn day out in Leitrim.

Jan Melia, nanager of the Organic Centre explains “it’s a wonderful day to ‘celebrate the humble apple and is open to everyone.

“Our resident apple expert Phil Wheal will be on hand to answer all your apple related question!

“People will see the old traditional process as apples turn to juice with the centres apple mill. We will be pressing, touring, baking and best of all eating our lovely Leitrim apples!” she also points out.

There will be stalls and plenty of food delights available on the day at the Organic Centre, with all things apple on the menu of the Grass Roof Café with new chef, Aga.

The public will also get an opportunity to take part in tours and workshops exploring the 19 acre grounds.

“We’ve also have loads of activities and workshops for children to enjoy. So come along and eat, taste, smell and enjoy!” noted Jan.

Apple Day Harvest, this year is also part of the new Taste The island campaign run by Failte Ireland.

The free event is on from 12-5pm in the Rossinver venue and all are welcome to attend.