'Trick or Treat for Temple Street' this Halloween

Halloween is coming again and Temple Street is calling on everyone in Leitrim to host their own spooktacular 'Trick or Treat for Temple Street' party and raise vital funds to help sick children.

The funds raised during this ‘hair-raising’ campaign will have a direct and positive impact for sick children in Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) at Temple Street, by funding vital, life-saving equipment for the hospital’s wards, theatres, departments and Intensive Care Unit. Temple Street Foundation and MiWadi are calling on the public to register at www.templestreet.ie/ trickortreat to receive a free party pack, which includes Trick or Treat posters, stickers, balloons and much more besides.

Speaking at the launch of this year’s campaign, broadcaster, model and new mum Glenda Gilson said: “As a new mum, Trick or Treat for Temple Street is a campaign very close to my own heart and I’m truly delighted to help spread the word about this fantastic campaign, which is once again supported by MiWadi. I encourage everyone to get involved by registering for a free party pack and hosting a Trick or Treat for Temple Street Halloween party, to help raise the vital funds for such a worthy cause.”

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive, Temple Street Foundation said: “Temple Street is a hospital that never sleeps, because every minute of every day, our amazing doctors and nurses are making sure that sick children are getting the world-class care they need – when they need it most. Every time a child arrives in Temple Street, a new story begins, and you can be part of that story by getting into the Halloween spirit this October and helping raise vital funds for our hospital by signing up for your own Trick or Treat for Temple Street party. We are so delighted to be partnering once again with our friends in MiWadi who are proudly supporting Trick or Treat for a seventh year! From all of us in Temple Street, thank you so much MiWadi for your on-going support.”

To register for your free Trick or Treat party pack call 01 878 4344 or visit www.templestreet.ie/ trickortreat

