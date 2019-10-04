Canadian travel professionals visit Mohill's Lough Rynn Castle

Nineteen (19) top-producing Canadian travel agents – from British Columbia, Alberta, Québec, Nova Scotia and Ontario – are visiting Mohill and Ireland this week, as guests of Tourism Ireland and Fáilte Ireland.

They’re here to attend a B2B workshop, meeting and doing business for 2020 with Irish tourism providers. During their time here, they’re also taking part in an extensive fact-finding visit – to inform and enthuse them about some of the many great things to see and do here for their clients. Their itinerary is focusing on our ancient history and culinary offering, as well as opportunities to drive business in the off-season months.

The group’s action-packed itinerary included dinner and an overnight stay at Lough Rynn Castle Estate.

Dana Welch, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Canada, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to invite these influential Canadian travel professionals to visit Lough Rynn Castle and Ireland, to see and experience some of the many great things to see and do here and to encourage them to extend the Ireland content of their existing programmes and itineraries, or to include the island of Ireland for the first time in their 2020 programmes.”

In 2018, we welcomed 244,000 Canadian visitors to the island of Ireland. Tourism Ireland is rolling out an extensive programme of promotions again throughout 2019, to continue to grow Canadian visitor numbers.

Dana Welch continued: “Fact-finding visits such as this are extremely important, so that influential travel professionals get to experience for themselves the high standard of our tourism offering. Our aim is to really enthuse them about the destination, helping to ensure that Leitrim and Ireland are ‘top of mind’ for them when they’re putting together itineraries for their clients.”