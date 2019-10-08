Women impacted by breast cancer join forces to launch Centra's 10 Ways to Live Your Every Day campaign

Centra, proud partners of the Irish Cancer Society for the past 10 years, today launched their ‘10 ways to Live Your Every Day’ campaign. The activation showcases 10 real life stories from 10 cancer survivors who share inspiring advice on how they live their everyday throughout their journey.

Over the past 10 years, Centra together with Irish Cancer Society have raised over €6 million to support those affected by breast cancer. This year’s campaign celebrates their long-standing partnership and aims to raise vital funds this Breast Cancer Awareness month.

In Ireland, 1 in 10 women will develop breast cancer during their lifetime and each of the women involved in the campaign highlighted feel good reminders that are sometimes forgotten but effective. The ’10 ways to live your every day’ tips are:

- Get up and get dressed everyday

- Weather the storm and you’ll come out the other side

- When someone asks to help you, say yes!

- You don’t need to be brave on your own every day!

- Rest, be kind to yourself and take every offer of help

- Have some me time

- Get out as much as you can

- Reward yourself for the milestones

- Listen to your body. Rest when it tells you to rest, cry when it tells you to cry, and laugh as much as you can - it’s the best medicine.

- Keep a journal, it helps down the road to look back on

Centra has several ways to support the Irish Cancer Society this Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Pop into your local Centra store and pick up a limited-edition vanilla fragranced reed diffuser costing €5 with all net proceeds going to the charity. Centra will also be hosting coffee mornings and pink walks nationwide throughout October. To find out more, visit your local Centra store.

Text CENTRA to 50300 to donate €4 to the Irish Cancer Society. Texts cost €4. Irish Cancer Society will receive a minimum of €3.60. Service Provider: LIKECHARITY. Helpline: 076 6805278.