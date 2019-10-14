Carrick-on-Shannon Woodies raises raising €4,014.57 during fifth Woodie’s Heroes children’s charity fundraising campaign

Woodie’s in Carrick-on-Shannon has raised €4,014.57 as part of the fifth Woodie's Heroes children’s charity fundraising campaign.

A grand total of €374,000 was raised nationally.This means that over the last five years, a whopping €1,554,511, has been raised for Irish charities by Woodie’s employees, suppliers and loyal customers.

Woodie’s teams around the country fundraised by organising everything from sponsored leg waxing to family fun days during the campaign, which ran from 22 July – 23 August.

Woodie’s of Carrick-on-Shannon are incredibly proud of their achievement and efforts in raising this total of €4,014.57 for charities that will help the change lives of so many.

The fund-raising culminated in a grueling 1,600km cycle undertaken by Woodie’s colleagues over five days in August, where the cycling teams called into each of the thirty five stores to collect the monies raised by each store. On the final day the cyclists were greeted by family and friends at Woodie’s support office Tallaght in an emotional reunion, with the news they had almost €400,000 in the kitty for four worthy causes!

This year’s chosen charities were Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland, ISPCC Childline, Temple Street Children’s Hospital and children's cancer charity Hand in Hand. All strive to change the lives of Ireland’s most vulnerable children and their families around the country with their extraordinary selfless work.

Hand in Hand, gives particular aid to families in the West of Ireland, providing childcare, domestic cleaning, laundry services and meal delivery. The outstanding amount raised by Carrick-on-Shannon will greatly benefit both this Connacht charity and those working nationally.

Commenting on the result Woodie’s CEO, Declan Ronayne, said: "The Woodie’s Heroes campaign has been an outstanding success. The prospect of raising one and half million when we started five years ago seemed a remote possibility, but after much hard work and thanks to the incredible support and imagination from everyone who works at Woodie’s along with the enormous generosity of our customers and suppliers, we have achieved our dream. We want to say a huge thank you to everyone!"