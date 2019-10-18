Success for inaugural Celebrate Leitrim Day

The inaugural Celebrate Leitrim Day held in Drumsna on October 6 was a wonderful celebration on a warm and sunny autumnal Sunday.

The day started with a drop-in creative session with local artist Kate Murtagh-Sheridan who helped young and old create representations of what they loved about Leitrim. This was followed by an inspiring Listening Workshop with sonic explorer Natalia Beylis who encouraged people to appreciate the soundscapes on the banks of the river Shannon.

Following the workshop, people donned their costumes and made their shakers for the parade led by the energising educator/entertainer Eileen O’Toole with her song ‘Give It Up For Leitrim’. The parade was followed by a feast of Leitrim-grown/Leitrim-made dishes.

There was a great atmosphere throughout the Celebrate Leitrim Day with much laughter, creativity, chatting, games, tea and home-made cakes. The organisers wish to pass on a huge thanks to everyone who made it such a celebration of Leitrim.

The day was not only about being creative, having fun, celebrating Leitrim and connecting communities but it’s also the start of a bigger project to create a positive vision for the future for Leitrim.

As Jo Sachs-Eldridge explained ‘Its important to have events like this so that we can take the time to recognise how much already exists in this county - great projects, amazing places and lots of people doing really innovative things, particularly around sustainability and community resilience. The plan is to map all of that so that we can better share knowledge, inspire others to get involved, gather ideas and bring the community together to create a collective vision for the future.’

If you are interested in finding out more or would like to get involved you can email Jo on jsedrumsna@gmail.com.