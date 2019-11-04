Suspension of water and electricity supply at public moorings on the Shannon for winter

The supply of water to taps on public moorings on the Shannon navigation will be turned off and drained for the winter months and on-shore electricity supply points will also be disconnected according to a statement by Waterways Ireland.

This will impact public moorings between November 2019 and March 2020.

The taps are being drained to protect against frost damage, to reduce running costs and to minimise maintenance requirements during the winter months.

Both services will be reinstated prior to the commencement of the 2020 boating season.