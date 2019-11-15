Temporary Closure of Keshcarrigan Amenity Areas and Moorings for Essential Maintenance Works
Waterways Ireland wishes to advise masters and owners of vessels that due to ongoing maintenance works, Keshcarrigan Amenity Area and Moorings will be closed to the public from Friday 15th November until the end of December, 2019.
The closest alternative amenity areas and moorings are at Leitrim Village and at Ballinamore.
Waterways Ireland thanks its customers for their cooperation in this matter.
