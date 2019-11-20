Aging well initiatives help to promote positive outlook and health in later life

A very successful 6 week series of Aging Well talks called ' Wellbeing Wednesdays' was ran in Carrick-on-Shannon over the September and October this year.

This series of talks followed on from it being ran in Sligo in May this year. This 6 week series was organised and coordinated by Elaine Cunniffe Health promotion Officer in Health Promotion and Improvement Department HSE Sligo/Leitrim.

The aim of the series of talks was to bring older people together from around County Leitrim and empower people to make a healthier lifestyle change, to improve knowledge on key topics to aging well and to enable participants to have a healthy chat with a peer on what they had learnt. Speakers presented on a range of topics such as mental health, mindfulness, physical activity, falls prevention, diet, entitlements and rights, community grants, medication, safety in the home, befriending services, technology and inter-generational singing.

Another new exciting pilot on Aging Well is GlÓr Shligigh Sligo's new Intergenerational choir. GlÓr Shligigh is a joint initiative of Sligo County Council Arts office and HSE Health Promotion and Improvement Department.

The choir will commence on the 18th of November with 3 further workshops planned in the Art Deco Theatre Ballymote on the November 25 and December 2 and 9.

It is free to attend starting time is 3.30pm. The choir will be directed by Dave Flynn who is also choir director of Ballagh Choir of Ages. The choir involves old and young people coming together to sing so why not get involved in something that is known to be good for your mental health and wellbeing with social benefits.

If you are interested please register by ringing Catherine 086 84248969 or emailing arts@sligococo.ie