Drumkeerin Friendship Club Active Age celebrate 20th birthday

On Monday, October 14 there were gala celebrations in Drumkeerin Community Centre.

Drumkeerin Friendship Club Active Age were celebrating the 20th birthday of its foundation on October 12, 1999.

For many years the Club's name was the 99 Club, Drumkeerin. Now you didn't have to be 99 to be a member. It took its name from the year founded, 1999. A few years ago the club name was changed to the Friendship Club.

The Friendship Club birthday celebrants were joined in their celebrations by Active Age Group members from Rossinver, Glencar, Manorhamilton, Kiltyclogher, Blacklion, Glenfarne, Dromahair, Fenagh and Drumreilly and also with friends and well wishers, so happy to be part of the great birthday rejoicing.



Over one hundred party goers enjoyed a wonderful , enjoyable and lively evening of sumptuous, delicious food and beverages, the lively music by Michael Walsh Duo, great singing by the incomparable Rose Keane and equally melodious singers, Carmel O'Grady and Francis Roberts.

A sure sign of a most enjoyable function is to see the dance floor full of dancers responding to the band's great playing.

A big surprise in the afternoon was when Ciara Bohan, Leitrim Sport's Partnership, climbed onto the stage to conduct, to music, lively exercises that all in the room were moving to with relish, all kinds of movements so much enjoyed by all. Ciara topped it off doing the brush dance, ending to loud applause.

It was a marvellous birthday celebration! A most memorable one!

One cannot but marvel that the Friendship Club is going stronger than ever with thirty members, especially when one considers the energies and activities the officers and helpers have been putting in over the twenty years, making the Active Age Club such a successful and enjoyable place to meet Monday after Monday, where there is such friendly welcome, hospitality enriched by delicious food and an amazing variety of activities over each year; bingo, drama classes, quizzes, memory games, story telling, light armchair exercise classes, skittles, curling, zumba dancing, art classes, craft classes, invited speakers on health and safety.



The members are also taken out on several outings throughout the year; to dinners, theatre, folk parks, river boat trips, seaside, to other active age groups, intergenerational gatherings

The Friendship Club owes its success to the enthusiasm, determination, interest and dedication of the officers to give their members a sociable and enjoyable get together, whether it be the weekly Monday one or the outings they take them on.

Now, as Christmas approaches, the officers are also directing their energies to the organising and running their Annual Christmas Fair on Sunday, December 15.

This is their annual fundraiser to run the club. They deserve the full support of all the community, they do so much for the elderly, the isolated and lonely.

If you have good saleable items you wish to donate, please do so.

If you require a table at the fair please contact Angela 071 9646960 or Irene 071 9648091. Please be generous once again. It is greatly appreciated.