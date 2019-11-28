Adults go half price for December as Dublin Zoo celebrates its 1 millionth visitor this year

Dublin Zoo is offering a whopping 50% discount* on adult tickets to celebrate welcoming their one millionth visitor to the Zoo this year. The offer will be valid 7 days a week from Saturday 30th November right up until the end of the year, 31st December.

Leo Oosterweghel, Director of Dublin Zoo commented “We are absolutely thrilled to have welcomed our one millionth visitor to Dublin Zoo this year. 2019 was an amazing year for the Zoo with the opening of the new wolf habitat ‘Wolves in the Woods’ as well as numerous new births including two western lowland gorilla babies, two Rothschild giraffe calves and California sea lion pups, along with the return of ‘The Zoo’ TV series. To thank everyone for their continued support we’re delighted to offer adults half price tickets for the month of December.”

*Discounted tickets must be purchased in person at the Dublin Zoo Ticket Office and are not available to buy online. Discounted tickets are applicable to full price adult tickets only.

Dublin Zoo opens daily from 9.30am-4.00pm.