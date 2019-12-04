Get your Christmas socks on to support Enable Ireland this Friday, December 6

It’s time to get your festive feet on again because Christmas Sock Day is returning this Friday, December 6. TK Maxx is encouraging the country to come together and sock it like it’s hot to help raise funds this festive season and support Enable Ireland, which provides vital therapy services to children with disabilities.

It couldn’t be easier to take part, all you need to do is head into your nearest TK Maxx store and purchase a new snazzy set to join in on the fun this Christmas Sock Day. Featuring candy canes and reindeers to snowflakes and snowmen – treat your toesies to an exclusive pair designed by Happy Socks - available in-store now.

TK Maxx is helping Enable Ireland this Christmas to support children with disabilities, providing vital therapy and support services to over 8,100 children and young people across Ireland with over €3.4 million raised to date for the charity. At least €2 of the money for every pair sold will be donated to this brilliant cause.

So, this December 6 make sure to show off your socks and help raise money for children and young people in need this Christmas!