So we are just a few short days away from the start of 2017 and we want to know - what is your New Year resolution.

Are you going to stop smoking? Maybe you are saving for a special trip somewhere or perhaps you are hoping to start the road to a healthier new you in 2020.

Or maybe, you're one of those people who don't believe in making resolutions - let's be honest, most of us cave on our promises within weeks!

Here are the top 10 New Year Resolutions

- Lose Weight and Get Fit

- Quit Smoking

- Learn Something New

- Eat Healthier and Diet

- Get Out of Debt and Save Money

- Spend More Time with Family

- Travel to New Places

- be Less Stressed

- Volunteer

- Drink Less