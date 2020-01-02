#BackToWork
If you are heading back to work today and feeling miserable about it, you aren't alone
Are you heading back to work today.....
For the lucky individuals who actually get more than a day or two off over the Christmas and New Year, today is possibly the most depressing, the day you all head back to work.
How miserable is the return to the daily grind making people, well it's no surprise that #BackToWork is trending now on twitter. People are venting their frustrations online and the results are hilarious.
Happy back to work day #backtowork #newyear pic.twitter.com/LBVUHvO6sw— Rebecca Keegan (@Rebecca_Keegan) January 2, 2020
Can anyone still remember what is they actually do?— It's all about Steve (@1StevieKilner) January 2, 2020
Or their work password?#backtowork
Alarms have gone on for work in the morning.....reality kicking back in after the holidays#BackToWork #Joinin pic.twitter.com/2lb9snH62w— Shaun Farrelly (@ShaunFarrelly) January 1, 2020
Of course it's not bad news for everyone - in Scotland they are enjoying a public holiday which led to this creative tweet
#backtowork ? Nah. Not today. Scotland has an extra public holiday on the 2nd of January.— Paul Tonner (@PaulTonnerArt) January 2, 2020
It’s great being #Scottish. Why not join us? Use this citizenship test to see if you are eligible. pic.twitter.com/Tw49Uu0x6r
Then there are those who want to give the moaners a reality check ...
I love how people are saying #backtowork today after almost 2 weeks off.... some of us finished on Christmas Eve and went back on the 26th/27th December— Laurennn (@LaurenMN22) January 2, 2020
