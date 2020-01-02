If you are heading back to work today and feeling miserable about it, you aren't alone

For the lucky individuals who actually get more than a day or two off over the Christmas and New Year, today is possibly the most depressing, the day you all head back to work.

How miserable is the return to the daily grind making people, well it's no surprise that #BackToWork is trending now on twitter. People are venting their frustrations online and the results are hilarious.

Can anyone still remember what is they actually do?



Or their work password?#backtowork — It's all about Steve (@1StevieKilner) January 2, 2020

Alarms have gone on for work in the morning.....reality kicking back in after the holidays#BackToWork #Joinin pic.twitter.com/2lb9snH62w January 1, 2020

Of course it's not bad news for everyone - in Scotland they are enjoying a public holiday which led to this creative tweet

#backtowork ? Nah. Not today. Scotland has an extra public holiday on the 2nd of January.



It’s great being #Scottish. Why not join us? Use this citizenship test to see if you are eligible. pic.twitter.com/Tw49Uu0x6r — Paul Tonner (@PaulTonnerArt) January 2, 2020

Then there are those who want to give the moaners a reality check ...