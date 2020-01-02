#BackToWork

If you are heading back to work today and feeling miserable about it, you aren't alone

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

If you are heading back to work today and feeling miserable about it, you aren't alone

Are you heading back to work today.....

For the lucky individuals who actually get more than a day or two off over the Christmas and New Year, today is possibly the most depressing, the day you all head back to work.

How miserable is the return to the daily grind making people, well it's no surprise that #BackToWork is trending now on twitter. People are venting their frustrations online and the results are hilarious.