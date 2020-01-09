CAO information evening in IT Sligo on Tuesday, January 14

With CAO application deadline less than three weeks away, it’s decision time for students. Leaving Cert students, parents and mature students all have busy schedules – so what better way to get all the information you need in one place on one evening. The IT Sligo CAO Information evening on 14th of January (5pm – 8.30pm) offers talks and individual advice and information on every course, how to apply, SUSI grant information, HEAR and DARE Schemes and what financial supports are available.

Whether new to the CAO application or not, visitors will take home all they need to know on how to support a son or daughter at this important time. The information evening will include:

- The CAO process and how to apply

- One-to-one advice on course choice from lecturers

- Grants and funding available to you through SUSI, HEAR, DARE, Student Assistance Fund and Scholarships as well as the cost of going to college

- The learning and personal support available to all students at IT Sligo

- Specific advice for mature students or those returning to education

- And you will meet lecturing staff from Science, Engineering & Design, Business and Social Sciences to learn more about the courses we have to offer including Apprenticeships.

- Meet Accommodation Providers

With 21 weeks to the first Leaving Cert exam of 2020, parents and leaving cert students are encouraged to attend to hear The Study Coach, Dr Sean Lally, tell Leaving Cert Students how to study effectively, maximise the outcomes of your effort, increase focus and learn efficiently. Of benefit to all students looking to sit Leaving Cert exams later this year. Whether well prepared or just getting to grips with the vast curriculum that is to be examined, Dr Lally will share a study timetable and solid tips that will maximise your effort. “A study session can be as little as 5 minutes, learning and revision can take place anywhere” says the study expert.

Launching the event, Marketing & Student Recruitment Manager, Rosie Gilleece said the employment landscape is changing and students need to consider new career paths; “Jobs are changing, the skills employers need graduates to have are also changing and IT Sligo is at the forefront of offering degree courses that prepare graduates for life and work. IT Sligo offers applied learning not just academic knowledge. IT Sligo has one of the highest employability rates of all third-level universities. This is due to our deep connection with industries who offer work placements to our students, making them work ready. With the CAO deadline on the 1st of February this is a great opportunity to get all your information on applying to university.”

For further details and to book your place, visit www.itsligo.ie/openevening/ or please contact the Schools Liaison Team Schoolsliaison@itsligo.ie or telephone 071-930 7325.