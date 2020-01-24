Leitrim Observer Snapshots: Glory days for Leitrim were on the horizon

Pictured above: Sitting anxiously on the sideline watching Leitrim take on Tyrone in the 1991 All-Ireland U21 Semi-Final in Brewster Park, Enniskillen were, from left, Vincent Quinn, Tommy Moran, Tony McGowan, Brendan Gormley, Aidan Holohan, Donal Leydon, Padraig McLoughlin, Martin Prior, Killian McLoughlin, Ciaran Mahon, Pat Donohue, Gerry Holohan, Frank Darcy, Dr Declan Loftus, John Connolly (Leitrim Observer)

The photo above was re-published in the Leitrim Observer recently. It captures a moment in time from April 28, 1991 during the All-Ireland Under 21 Semi-Final between Leitrim and Tyrone in Brewster Park, Enniskillen.



Although a powerful Tyrone team won on a scoreline of 4-13 to 2-7, it was the early days in the resurrection of the fortunes of Leitrim footballers with huge occasions and glory days soon to follow.

Losing by 12 points to a Tyrone team was admirable given that they went on to dish out a 20 point hammering to Kerry in the final. Indeed, that Tyrone Under 21 side went on to backbone its senior side in the All-Ireland Final in 1995.



What is striking about this photo taken by Willie Donnellan is the focus and concentration etched on each person's face, the sense of anticipation, and the intense scrutiny of proceedings on the pitch by the County Board officials and the substitutes,

Leitrim was entering a golden age of football at the time. The county was producing a talented crop of players that was able to match and beat the best that Connacht had to offer culminating in that famous and never to be forgotten day in 1994 when Declan Darcy lifted the Nestor Cup alongside Tom Gannon of 1927 fame.

