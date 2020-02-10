The weather outside is frightful....and it's not much warmer in the count centre here in Sligo either!

The words of that wintry hit may express the view:

"Oh, the weather outside is frightful

But the fire is so delightful

And since we've no place to go

Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!"

Well, I can safely say this is a sentiment shared by no one at the count centre in Sligo this morning.

It's day two of the Sligo/Leitrim count and the remaining candidates may well be in the hot seat - figuratively speaking - but the rest of us, we're ffffffrreeezing.

Thanks to the need for extra connections, cords and all the other bits and bobs required for modern social media coverage, the windows are open in the function room and we may as well be sitting in the carpark - beside our cars, in a t-shirt and pair of shorts.

I haven't felt this cold since the big snow of 2016, or was it 2015? I don't know. Is forgetfulness an early sign of hypothermia?

Really we thought that Storm Ciara was the worst that the weather would throw at us for #GE2020, now we've been reliably informed to expect snow, or sleet, or perhaps a combination of the two. (Would that be sneet or slow?)

And the icing on the cake is the severe ground frost expected tonight, because, you know, nothing is guaranteed to keep you awake for the long trip home in the wee hours tomorrow morning than the prospect of a white-knuckler of a journey on icy roads at 30 miles an hour through multiple roadworks.

In fairness it's not the venue's fault for the baltic conditions in the reporter ranks. I blame everyone with a mobile phone/tv monitor/laptop for the window situation and that includes myself. Great, I'm now, if not the author, then definitely a contributor to my own freezing misery today.

Seriously, can I go sit by my car in the carpark now? I think it may be a smidge warmer out there.