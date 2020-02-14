Leitrim national school sends 250 shoes to Capetown

As part of the In My Shoes campaign, St Brigid's NS, Drumcong with the help of parents and friends, collected 250 pairs of second -hand shoes and football boots for new owners in impoverished townships in Capetown, Africa.



The school is working on it's Global Citizenship Travel flag at the moment and have been learning about sustainable development goals and thought this was a worthwhile venture to tackle the poverty of less privileged children.



St Brigis's NS teacher Fidelma Glancy said “We hope they get great use and kicks out of our gear” and noted they “are very proud to play our part in supporting those less fortunate than ourselves.”

The campaign was set up last year by Sligoman, Ciaran McHugh, who noticed while on a business trip to Capetown the large number of children without any shoes.



He knew he had kept old shoes his own children had outgrown and felt many others also had perfectly good second hand shoes.

2,500 pairs of shoes were shipped off in 2019 and this year teamed up with Parcel Motel.

Donations are accepted from schools and clubs nationwide.

More information on www.inmyshoes.ie

