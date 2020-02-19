Updated travel advice issued for those booked to travel to mainland China following Coronavirus outbreak

The Irish Travel Agents Association (ITAA) is advising that Irish travellers and holidaymakers follow the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs and avoid all non-essential travel to China amid the coronavirus outbreak in a number of Chinese cities.

The ITAA is also advising affected holidaymakers in the country to follow the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Chinese local authorities and accommodation providers.

The ITAA is advising travellers to read the Department of Foreign Affairs travel advice for the country they are travelling to, which includes entry requirements and a link through to download the DFA Travelwise smartphone app that provides specific travel health advice for countries. Travelwise advises that travellers currently in countries that are reporting cases of Novel Coronavirus, otherwise known as Coronavirus or COVID-19, should follow local public health advice. Travellers should keep up to date on the country advice during their visit.

Enhanced health screening procedures have been put in place at arrival and departure areas in many countries. Travellers should comply with these processes and take relevant preventative measures to reduce the risk of exposure.

DFA travel advice for China

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) continue to advise against all travel to Hubei Province, and advise against all but essential travel to the rest of mainland China. Please note this does not include Hong Kong and Macao.

The ITAA advise that customers imminently due to travel on holidays or flights which include mainland China should speak to their travel provider. Customers who are imminently due to travel on package holidays which include mainland China should be offered alternative arrangements by their travel provider. If no suitable alternatives are available, package holiday customers should be offered a full refund.

Passengers who have booked flights directly with an airline and are imminently due to travel should contact the airline to discuss their options.

DFA advice for travellers in China

The Chinese government continues to impose further restrictions on movement within China in response to the coronavirus outbreak. If you are in China and are able to leave, you should do so. The ITAA recommends that customers currently in China wishing to return early should contact their travel provider to discuss their options.