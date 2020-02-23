Drumshanbo business makes top five list for brunch venues in country

Winners of the 2020 Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards in Association with Fáilte Ireland announced

Drumshanbo business, Sweet Geranium has made the top five list of brunch venues in Ireland following public vote.

The Sweet Geranium Cafe and Bakery in Drumshanbo.

The business also secured a highly commended at the 2020 Georgina Campbell Irish Breakfast Awards in association with Fáilte Ireland.

Brunch is now part of the fabric of Ireland’s food culture. People truly enjoy the quality and variety of dishes on brunch menus across Ireland. So much, in fact, that brunch is now considered one of the most popular meals for people to enjoy “out”. It’s for this reason that Georgina Campbell opened the Brunch Award to a public vote, and they said they were delighted by the hugely enthusiastic response from food lovers across the country.