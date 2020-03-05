Triple P parenting programme for Sligo/Leitrim

Spring brings longer days and growth. Likewise with parenting, small changes can make a big difference. Triple P is a world acclaimed positive parenting programme that offers parenting information, tips, skills and proven strategies to help parents respond to the issues that inevitably arise in their families.

Triple P is being offered to all parents/ guardians of children up-to age 10 years in Sligo and Leitrim. Triple P's flexibility sets it apart from many other parenting interventions. Triple P can cater to an entire population from parents/guardians of babies up to those with teenagers. There are also specialist programs , including programs for parents/ guardians of children with a disability and a Triple P group can also be accessed on-line. Triple P's distinctive multi-level system is the only one of its kind, offering a suite of programs of increasing intensity, each catering to a different level of family need, from "light-touch" parenting help (Workshops and Seminars) to targeted interventions (Group).

Feedback from participants at recent Triple P Events includes the following:

Raising Resilient Children Public Seminar- ‘‘will put skills into practice’’

Dealing with Disobedience Workshop – ‘‘extremely helpful and have seen big changes since using strategies correctly’’

Triple P Group – ‘‘really enjoyed the group and meeting other parents’’

Seminars are also part of the Triple P Parenting Programme. These are interventions providing brief one-time assistance to parents/ guardians who are generally coping well but have one or two concerns with their child's behaviour or development. There is an option of three seminars:

1. An introduction to the strategies of positive parenting and Triple P ; i.e. supporting a positive learning environment 2. Raising Confident, Competent Children; i.e. skills to become a good problem solver 3. Raising Resilient Children; i.e. skills to express feelings appropriately

Triple P Workshops are two hour small group sessions, targeting a specific problem behaviour or issue. Each workshop can be taken as a stand-alone session or as part of a series. The topics covered are:

· Dealing with disobedience ; i.e. when children do not do as we ask,

· Managing fighting and aggression; i.e. when children fight and tease each other,

· Developing good bedtime routines; i.e. bedtime issues

Triple P Groups are run over 5 weeks with each session lasting two hours and provide support to parents and guardians who want support in their parenting role, want to prevent problems and help to manage behaviour and emotional problems; i.e. strategies to teach new behaviours.

Triple P updates will be posted weekly to support parents and guardians managing typical issues in parenting starting week of March 2nd for 10 weeks on the Sligo Leitrim parent hub facebook page. This will include:

· What is Triple P and what does it help with

· What are the options

· What happens at a Triple P course

· How to support parenting where there is a typical problem with disobedience, bedtime routines etc

· Tips on raising resilient children

We will be organising more public seminar events to support raising resilience in children, fostering children’s confidence and managing children’s anxiety.

The next Triple P courses commence on March 24th 2020. For details on Seminars, groups and workshops check out the Sligo Leitrim Parent Hub Facebook page for details and times. Programmes are also advertised on public noticeboards in your local community. To book a place or find out more contact Aolish at aolishsligochildcare@gmail.com or phone on 087 7391569. All parents and guardians are welcome to attend this amazing programme.

Upcomming Triple P Positive parenting courses: