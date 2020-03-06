FILM EXTRAS NEEDED: Would you like to be an extra in the spinoff series Vikings:Valhalla?

Would you like to be an extra in the new TV series spinoff Vikings: Valhalla?



Well here's you opportunity. A number of casting dates have been set to secure extras for the series.

The casting dates are as follows:

Wicklow: The Parkview Hotel, Main Street, Newtown Mount Kennedy on Thursday, March 12, 2020 between 10am and 6pm.

Dublin: Liberty Hall Theatre (SIPTU building), Eden Quay, Dublin 1, Monday, March 16, 2020 between 10am and 6pm.

Valhalla is a spin-off style Netflix series from the hit TV show ‘Vikings’. Two casting calls will be held to try and find 1000’s of film extras for huge crowd and battle scenes in the coming months.

This is paid work and the open casting days will be open to adults from all ethnic backgrounds and nationalities that have PPS numbers and are 18yrs and over. A way for those U-18 to apply will be set up separately in the coming weeks.

What they are looking for



Appearances…men & women from all ethnic backgrounds, bone thin, medium or broadly built, sporty types, tall, short, long and short hair, bald men & women, naturally coloured hair or be prepared to dye it, no beards and full length beards down to your knees, grunge looks, undercuts, punk styles, amputees, crooked or missing teeth.

Skills

Artisan and skilled crafts people, sword & axe, military trained, marching, archers, blacksmiths, farmers, bakers, fishmongers, people with quirky, unusual, weird and wonderful looks and skills…stand out from the crowd? Even if you think you don’t, the organisers would love to see you there anyway!!

There will be featured and special extra roles too and they will be casting people on the day.

You DO NOT necessarily need to have had any previous experience to apply.

Requirements

-You should LIVE LOCALLY (IRELAND) to be considered & have a work visa/pps number!

-You DO NOT need an appointment and can turn up anytime between the hours stated

-To apply, you do need to attend

-You will be asked to fill out an application form, which we will give you upon arrival

-We will take a photo of each person at the stated venues, after you fill out your application form

-Please only attend if you wish to apply, time is limited and we want to give everyone genuinely wishing to apply a chance.

-You will be asked to leave if you are just hanging out with friends!

- The process will only take about 20 mins when you get into the venue

-You DO need to be a full time resident and living in Ireland with a working visa and PPS number

- You DO need to be 18yrs + to attend the open casting days.

-They will not call anyone from outside of Ireland so please DO NOT travel to the open casting if you DO NOT FIT THE CRITERIA!

- filming will be mostly in Wicklow & Dublin areas.

- When we call for work/fittings, notice can sometimes be very short so availability should be good

-Please be prepared and arrive with knowledge of your measurements e.g. your Height, Chest, Dress, Shoe sizes etc. as you will be asked to put all these details on the application form

-You do not need to bring an additional CV or Headshots along, but we will accept them if you wish

- Filming will begin April 2020

- All jobs are casual/temporary

- You will be hired directly by the production, Valhalla will not be connected to any other agency or social media page

- If you arrive late to the open casting we cannot permit entry as we have only hired the venues out for a set amount of hours and need to vacate the premises at said times.

- If selected, we may call people anytime between now and end of filming

- When called, we will discuss dates of filming and rates of pay with people and ask you to come out to the studio for fittings before your 1st day of filming

- To give yourself a better chance. Please fill out the application forms fully and correctly, include name, telephone numbers etc!

For further info, please email: extras@vhprouctions.ie

Or check out this direct page link