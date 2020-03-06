Tonight's RTE Late Late Show guests revealed

It has made headlines this week as one of Ireland's greatest hopes for Eurovision success in years, and this Friday night, singer Lesley Roy will give the exclusive first TV performance of Ireland's 2020 entry, Story of My Life, on The Late Late Show.

50 years on from Dana's win at Eurovision in The Netherlands, Dubliner Lesley is hoping to restore Ireland's glory days at the competition. One man who knows all about those days, Charlie McGettigan, will also be in studio to chat with Ryan about emerging victorious at the competition, alongside Paul Harrington, with Rock 'n' Roll Kids back in 1994.

As the spread of Coronavirus continues, The Late Late Show will be keeping up on the latest developments and providing some helpful tips for concerned viewers at home.

From Dublin's Sheriff Street to Westeros, actor Liam Cunningham will join Ryan to discuss his career to date and life after Game of Thrones. Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, the duo who enjoyed huge success as part of The Beautiful South back in the 1990s, will perform their upcoming single, as well as a gorgeous selection of some of their best-known hits.

Barry Keoghan and Niamh Algar will be joining Ryan to chat about life on screen ahead of the release of their upcoming film, Calm With Horses.

Former star of Dublin football and head of the McCaffrey GAA dynasty, Dr Noel McCaffrey, will also join Ryan, alongside some patients from Noel's Dublin clinic, to discuss his ongoing mission to restore health for seriously ill patients through exercise.

All of this, and more, only on The Late Late Show on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.