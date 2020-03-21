Send Love to someone special with free An Post Postcards

An Post is giving every household free postcards to write personal messages for posting on, free-of-charge, to family and friends across the country to help them stay connected in the weeks ahead as more people socially isolate and become ‘cocooned’.

5,000,000 postage-paid postcards have been produced by An Post to enable people of all ages to post a message of love and support to special people in their lives.

Two specially-designed postcards, postage-paid to anywhere in Ireland, will be delivered to Ireland’s 1.8 million households over the coming week, and additional cards will be available at local post offices. Simply write your message and post the cards in any postbox.

“Write to your grand-parents or older relatives and friends who are self-isolating; write to someone who is living alone or who could do with a boost” explained An Post CEO, David McRedmond.

“Send a note to your cousins or friends. Let them know you’re thinking of them. Send thanks to our outstanding healthcare and all those working so hard to get us through the crisis. Then pop the postcards in the postbox when you’re out for a walk – there’s no need for a stamp. The postmen and postwomen of Ireland will deliver your message free-of-charge to your loved ones.

“There’s nothing like a personal note to raise our spirits and remind us that we’re not being forgotten, that we are all in this together and that we will get through it. Post is a powerful link connecting people and communities who have to remain apart at this strange and difficult time.

“An Post and its staff and Postmasters will do everything possible to support the State and every citizen in the coming weeks and months as we come together as a nation by staying apart” he concluded.

The cards are postage-paid for sending anywhere on the island of Ireland.

The written word is a powerful thing, so embrace it and come together. Write now. #ScríobhAnois