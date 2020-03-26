WATCH: Want to dance but facing the challenge of social distancing? Here's one nifty solution
Desperate t dance but worried about social distancing - here's the perfect solution!
Never doubt that life goes on despite the impact of Covid-19 - you just have to think a bit outside of the box when it comes to social distancing recommendations.
Eilish Clarke has the right approach.....and her video has already attracted more than 176,000 views!
#NeverLetCovid19GetYouDown
#DancingQueens
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on