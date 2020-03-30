Hair DOs and DON’Ts while staying at home 

There’s enough to be concerned about right now without letting your hair get you down. With that said, many women will be scrutinising their locks in the mirror over the coming weeks so.

Whether our hair is low or high maintenance, we all need to manage our hair at home while salons are closed. Louise Jenkins, Education Manager for Great Lengths UK & Ireland, has put together some hair dos and don’ts which everyone can follow easily during their time at home.

Louise Jenkins said, “It’s a really difficult time for everyone at the moment. We’re all in the same boat and looking forward to coming out stronger on the other side. I know from chatting to my clients that women at home are worried about their hair so I’ve created some dos and don’ts to follow. However, I think the main thing is for everyone to embrace this time at home and give our hair the break it deserves!”

DOs

Do lay off the heated tools while we are in isolation. It’s a nice break for your hair. Style your hair into buns and pony tails and put down the straightener.

Do use a good hair mask. Pop it in for the whole day if you’re WFH (Working from home). Make sure you comb it through thoroughly. Don’t have a mask? Leave your conditioner in for longer!

Do use professional shampoos, conditioners and styling products. For extension-wearers we recommend products specifically for extensions or products that are sulphate free.

Do ask your salon to pop you on a waiting list for bookings when they re-open.

Do plait/braid your hair whilst resting or sleeping, especially if you wear extensions. This will give you beautiful heat free waves when you wake up!

Do brush your extensions daily! We recommend 2-3 times and brush row by row over the bond or tape.

For Great Lengths bonded extension-wearers - Do separate your bonds daily. Separate with your fingers to prevent matting. You may need to do more regularly if your extensions are due out during this isolation period.



DON’T’s

Don’t ever try to cut your own hair – even your fringe.. It’s never a good idea!

Don’t try and dye your own hair. Box dyes and professional dyes work in different ways and you could end up creating much more work for your stylist in the long run.

Don’t wash your hair every day. Leave a few days between washes and give your hair a break from styling.

Don’t forget to wash your brushes. Remove the loose hair, soak them in some washing-up liquid and leave them out to air dry.

Most importantly for extension wearers - Don’t try and remove your hair extensions at home. This will do more harm than good. Leave it to the professionals! Practice daily maintenance and your extensions should last a few more weeks with no damage to your natural hair.

Finally, don’t be afraid to contact your stylist for advice. If all else fails, drop your stylist a DM with your questions or reach out to the @greatlengths_ireland Instagram page where we would be happy to answer your queries!

Also read: Are there any frogs left in Leitrim?

