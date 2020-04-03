Belfast Zoo comes to you!

Belfast Zoo is helping to spread some positivity and coming to you through the world of social media while it is temporarily closed to the public due to Covid19.

The dedicated zoo team are providing regular updates so you don’t miss out on the animal antics, and posting them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with the hashtag #BelfastZooComesToYou.

Home to more than 120 different species, Belfast Zoo hopes that by providing positive news during this challenging period, it will help to lift the community spirt and keep everyone informed.

Alyn Cairns, Zoo manager said: “Belfast Zoo is very popular with families, particularly at this time of year as we head towards the Easter holidays. But because we are closed at the moment, we thought it would be nice to capture some footage behind the scenes and share it with all of our followers on social media.

“I also want to take this opportunity to personally thank all of our keepers and staff for everything they are doing to help us continue to provide the highest level of care at this difficult time.”

Alyn added: “We also want to remind everyone that Easter celebrations are still taking place and you can virtually check in on the animals as they get treated to brightly coloured paper mache eggs filled with their favourite delicacy of meal worms and crickets! A special Easter themed competition will be taking place on our Facebook page from Good Friday until Easter Sunday, so keep an eye out for the chance to win some prizes!”

Follow us @belfastzoo and visit www.belfastzoo.co.uk for more information.

You can keep up to date with Belfast Zoo news at:

- www.belfastzoo.co.uk

- www.facebook.com/belfastzoo

- www.twitter.com/belfastzoo

- www.instagram.com/belfastzoo