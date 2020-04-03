Top websites to keep the family entertained during the Covid-19 lockdown

With nearly four weeks of closures and rules urging people to stay at home and respect social distancing advice, people are, understandably, starting to show signs of cabin fever.

When you've exhausted your supply of Netflix, binged on years of TV shows and the children are repeatedly complaining about being bored, the prospect of more weeks in isolation can seem a little daunting.

But there is hope.

Here are some websites to check out when the cabin fever becomes a bit too much.

Dublin Zoo

Dublin Zoo is a perennial favourite with children and parents alike. Now they are offering the chance to watch the animals live - from the comfort of your own home! Check out the link at https://www.dublinzoo.ie/

animals/animal-webcams/

Cooking with Neven Maguire

The award-winning chef is posting recipes on his twitter page each day @macneanhouse - perfect for the family to tackle together. Best of all he's calling on all his online followers who have been cooking at home to show off their cooking and baking efforts so they can compile a short clip.

Daily art challenge

Artist, Will Sliney has set up a daily art challenge and is encouraging children to share the images they do so he can post some of them on his twitter feed @WillSliney.

David Walliams free audio book

Comedian and children's author, David Walliams has kindly decided to read a story from one of his huge back catalogue of children's books. Taking to Instagram David said: "All those stuck at home with their kids may be able to relate to ‘The World’s Worst Children’! I’ll be releasing an audio story every day for the next 30 days absolutely free." Check out the daily download here: https://www.worldofdavidwalliams.com/elevenses/

Get fit with Joe Wickes

It is supposed to be aimed at children but Joe Wickes' daily PE lesson has become a bit of a must have for people of all ages.

The perfect antidote after you've eaten the entire month's supply of food out of the fridge. Tune in via Joe's youtube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAxW1XT0iEJo0TYlRfn6rYQ



Decorating with rainbows

It's become a bit of a thing in the UK and now homes here are following suit with children creating rainbow artworks which are displayed in the front windows of homes to help cheer people up.

Why not join in!