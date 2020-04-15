RollerCoaster.ie launches its first-ever weekly radio show for kids

RollerCoaster.ie, Ireland’s leading website for the ups and downs of pregnancy, parenting and family life, has just launched RollerCoaster Radio. A new on-site radio show, this initiative is aimed at children in a bid to support parents as they navigate these uncertain times and attempt to keep kids entertained with many working from home.

Hosted by dynamic duo and popular disc jockeys Steven Cooper and Rebecca Horan this new family friendly programme aired its first show on Friday, April 3 at 12 noon and will continue a weekly frequency at minimum.

Filled with chart topping hits, games, recipes, competitions and lots of listener participation, the hour long show provides a great alternative to screen time and much needed respite for mum and dad.

If your children would like to send in a message to the show, whether it’s a music request, a shout out to a friend or a suggestion for something fun to do to pass the time, simply record a voice note or send an email to info@rollercoaster.ie with ROLLERCOASTER RADIO in the Subject line



Speaking about the new project, Content and Community Editor of RollerCoaster.ie Miriam Burke said, ‘This is a really exciting time for RollerCoaster.ie. We’re loving the show so far and we’re so glad that we can offer another level of support as well as fun for both parents and children during these scary times.’

You can listen to RollerCoaster Radio each Friday at 12 noon on RollerCoaster.ie's homepage.