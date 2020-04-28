Leitrim families asked to build a den to help Threshold protect homes

National housing charity Threshold has launched Den Day for Threshold, a unique campaign to keep vulnerable people in their homes, while also giving families on lockdown something creative to do at home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The fundraising campaign asks families in Leitrim to ‘make a den and save a home’ this May Bank Holiday weekend, by signing up via its website for a digital Den Day pack which includes inspiration and instructions for building your den.

The number of new cases dealt with by Threshold in Leitrim so far this year is already at 44% of the total number of cases seen in the county in 2019.

“Home has never been so vital, and the amount of new cases that Threshold is dealing with has increased by 28% since the pandemic began,” says John-Mark McCafferty, Chief Executive of Threshold. “While the temporary ban on evictions and rent increases has provided some relief to renters, there is a serious risk that once these are lifted, people will be left in precarious situations. In particular, many are worried that they will be left exposed to rent arrears due to significant losses in income. This growing sense of uncertainty is particularly strong among renters who are now receiving the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment.

“We are also aware that, as a result of necessary restrictions, those who have a home are spending more time in it than ever before. In many cases people are struggling to keep their children occupied. We want to celebrate the safety and security a good home can bring, while raising money to protect our services, ensuring that we can continue to protect homes, and giving families some much-needed fun during these difficult times.”

Threshold is appealing to families to get the Home Team together over the Bank Holiday weekend – your kids, housemates or even friends, family or colleagues over video call – and make a den at home. Two chairs and blanket can become a cave; cardboard boxes painted with windows and decorated in fairy lights could be a castle; a balcony with a tarpaulin roof is a ship on the Atlantic Ocean. The possibilities are endless. And the best part about a den? It’s somewhere to feel safe and secure.

Those who wish to take part can sign up at www.threshold.ie/getinvolved/den-day-for-threshold to receive their Den Day for Threshold pack with inspiration and instructions and gain access to the Den Day for Threshold Facebook group to meet other den-builders. Threshold is asking den-builders to start a Facebook fundraiser to help the charity to stop homelessness and keep people safe. The pack gives simple instructions on how to do this.

If you are unable to take part but still want to help save a home, please visit https://www.threshold.ie/donate/ and consider giving what you can.

Threshold’s helpline remains available Monday to Friday, 9am to 9pm at 1800 454454, and via email at threshold.ie/advice/help for any renter in need of advice or support.