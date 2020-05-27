Let's get Leitrim growing!

It is now the time to put your green fingers to the test and try to grow some of your own food. Energia has partnered with not-for-profit social enterprise GIY, to give away 1,000 large GROWBoxes to people across the nation to Get Ireland Growing and help power a more sustainable future.

As well as the herb and vegetable seeds, the GROWBox also includes a bag of Irish Wildflower Beebombs which help re-create bee habitats and are vital to help the threatened species survive.

As we have all been cooped up in the safety of our homes, there has been a positive trend emerge with the rise of gardening. There is no better way to understand and re-connect meaningfully with your food than by growing some of it yourself. Food growing is the ultimate food masterclass that leads to food empathy and is a lever to a healthier and happier, more sustainable world.

Energia has partnered with GIY for the fourth year through its Get Ireland Growing campaign and the partnership aims to make it easy for people to do something sustainable by growing their own food. The GROWBoxes are designed for all living situations whether you are in an apartment or have a garden, everyone can still grow herbs and vegetables. All people need to do is fill out a simple registration form before June 19 at getirelandgrowing.ie to go in the draw for one of the 1,000 free GROWBoxes and Energia and GIY will help support the seed growing journey with an array of tips and tricks.

The Get Ireland Growing GROWBox contains all you need to get growing straight away. It's got loads of seeds, pots and a compost block with easy-to-digest resources to make it all straight-forward. Contents include:

5 x seed packs: beetroot, carrot, peas, mixed oriental greens and basil

1 x hessian bag of Irish Wildflower Beebombs (15/bag)

Compost

Fibre seed trays

Rice husk pots

Get Ireland Growing tips and recipe cards

Energia Get Ireland Growing was first launched in 2016 to promote community food growing projects nationwide. Through this initiative, Energia has supported 257 community groups with grants totalling €220,000. The recipients include schools, NGOs and Not for Profits, community gardens and allotment groups, GIY groups, hospitals, crèches, direct provision centres and men's sheds all across the country.

Let’s Get Ireland Growing with Energia, click www.getirelandgrowing.ie to register and enter the draw for your FREE GROWBox.

For further information visit the Get Ireland Growing website at www.getirelandgrowing.ie and share your seed growing pictures across social using #GetIrelandGrowing, and follow the Get Ireland Growing campaign through @EnergiaGIG on Twitter, Facebo ok, Instagram and YouTube.