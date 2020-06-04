ADHD Ireland brings renowned International experts to Irish audience in full day conference

ADHD Ireland, the national charity supporting adults and parents of children with ADHD, is delighted to announce a full day conference exploring the topic "ADHD Explained", which takes place on June 13, 2020.

Introducing three expert speakers from ADHD Foundation UK, covering ADHD across the lifespan, from early years from 0-7 years and then exploring school years from 8 - 18 years, and finally exploring ADHD in adulthood.

The speakers and topics are:

- ADHD Early Years: Emma Weaver, Director of Early Years Services ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity

11am - 12.30pm

Optimising knowledge and skills for families and professionals working with children with ADHD, Autism and attachment difficulties, Emma will explore the factors involved in identifying and supporting children and families including how knowledge and skills training in early years can improve attachment, learning, child development and transition into education.

- ADHD School Years: Colin Foley, National Training Director at ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity

2.30pm - 4pm

Teaching and learning strategies in educational settings.

Colin will explain how to identify neurodiverse children and young people in an educational context, teaching and learning strategies such how to scaffold learning to improve academic progress and attainment and how parents can work collaboratively with schools to ensure their child’s needs are understood and addressed. Emphasising a strength based approach to learning, Colin will also explore how the overlap of characteristics and co-occurrence of other learning impairments such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, dyspraxia, dysgraphia and dyscalculia needs to be understood and supported in the home and school.

- ADHD in Adults: Dr Tony Lloyd CEO ADHD Foundation Neurodiversity Charity

6pm - 7.30pm

Understanding ADHD, how it impacts on physical and mental health across the lifespan. Tony will talk about the causes of ADHD and how the environment in home and school impact on how the brain develops throughout childhood, adolescence and into adulthood. Tony will also explain how to ensure that healthy lifestyle choices and why access to early assessment, diagnosis and treatment can improve life chances in education, physical and mental health across the lifespan.

For more information on the event or for registration, please log onto https://adhdireland.ie/ international-adhd-online- conference-adhd-explained/