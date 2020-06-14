Leitrim Design House supporting local businesses with new Click & Collect service

Due to Covid-19, the Leitrim Design House, like many other local businesses, is currently closed to the public. While the retail gallery is sadly not accessible, the online shop remains open with new products being added regularly.

During this Lockdown period, the team at the Leitrim Design House have been beavering away, working hard to develop new ways to keep in touch with you all.



A spokesperson for the Design House stated “We have good news to report! We are delighted to announce that we are expanding our online offering and the Leitrim Design House can now offer a Click & Collect service.

“ Visit www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie and browse our online gallery from the comfort of your own home. Then simply select the local pick up option. On receipt of order, we will contact you to arrange your preferred collection time. You simply drive to the Dock Arts Centre where we are based. We will deliver the goods to your car. Nothing could be easier! We will also be adding more and more new products to the online shop over the coming weeks, so make sure to follow us on social media for all our updates.



“As part of our online expansion, gift vouchers are also now available online. What easier way to gift family and friends a beautiful piece of Irish design? Gift vouchers purchased in the retail gallery can also be redeemed online. Remember no matter where you live, the Leitrim Design House is available to you. We ship worldwide and we offer you the option to support a wide selection of micro craft and design businesses dotted throughout Ireland.

“We are proud to say that everything we stock is 100% Irish. In these current times it is now more important than ever to support Irish business so if you cannot visit your loved ones in person you can, from the safety of your own home, send them a memento of Ireland.”



As a social enterprise funded through the Community Services Programme, the Leitrim Design House, now in its 20th year of operation, has a dual function. It represents the Irish Craft Sector with a very specific focus on Leitrim and the surrounding region. They showcase and promote the very best of contemporary Irish craft and design and operate as a route to market for the makers they represent. It is a not for profit business intent on bringing the very best of Irish craft and design to you. The collections available are very carefully curated. Whether it’s a piece of original Irish jewellery, or a soft cashmere throw, a leather satchel or a stunning piece of Leitrim wood crafted, the aim is to bring you the very best of Irish craft and design.

“Along with the tourism industry, the cultural and creative sectors are among the most affected by the current coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis.

“Small businesses are important to the economic and social fabric of our society, and we all play a part in their survival.

“The craft and design businesses, represented by the Leitrim Design House have now lost many of their sales outlets. Craft businesses by their very nature are small one or two person entities.

“ Many of these micro -businesses have no online sales channels. The Leitrim Design House is a very important support for them, bringing their products to a wider audience.

“We invite you to support local and shop Irish at the Leitrim Design House.

“Follow us to keep up to date with all the news and visit our online shop www.leitrimdesignhouse.ie to view the very best of Irish craft and design.

“Contact us at info@leitrimdesignhouse.ie or follow us on any of the social media platforms, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for updates.”