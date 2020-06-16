Top tips to ensure a better night's sleep

“Sleep Hygiene” is a term used to describe habit and practices that are conducive to sleeping well on a regular basis. In order to perform our daily tasks to the best of our abilities, it is important that we make our sleep a priority and do everything we can to maintain good quality sleep. Poor sleep may increase your risk of serious medical conditions which can include obesity, heart disease, diabetes and potentially a shorter life expectancy. The average person needs anywhere from 6 to 9 hours of sleep per night. It can be hard for a lot of people to get into a good sleep routine and can take a few weeks to implement one.

Pharmacy Manager, Bridget Darcy from LloydsPharmacy Mullingar said ‘’For the first time in many years I have had a lot more customers coming to me who are finding it hard to get good quality sleep. I cannot stress enough how important our sleep is to our health and how important it is to maintain good sleep hygiene. Your local LloydsPharmacy is there to help you and has great guidance and tips on how to improve your quality of sleep. So, make sure to pop in or pick up the phone, we are happy to help.’’

The impact that sleep can have on our health and wellbeing cannot be overlooked, it can help boost your immune system, improve your mental wellbeing and also has links to increased fertility. It is therefore vital for people of all ages to have a control on their sleeping habits and a knowledge of what steps we can take to improve of sleep hygiene.

Top Tips to getting better Sleep

- Get into a Routine – Getting into a good sleep routine is key. Try to go to bed at the same time every night if possible. It also helps to try and wake up at the same time too.

- Improve your Environment – A quiet, cool, dark room is ideal for sleep. It also helps to have a comfortable mattress and I advise that you invest in good quality bed linen. Eliminate as much light as possible.

- Avoid Heavy Meals and Excessive Alcohol Consumption – Eating heavy meals before sleep of drinking too much alcohol can really affect the quality of your sleep.

- Create a Bedtime Ritual – Make sure to wind down before bed, having a warm (not hot) shower can help you to relax. Even better, having an Epsom Salts bath and burning some essential oils can really help to ease muscle fatigue and prepare you for a good sleep.

- Exercise – Engaging in some form of exercise each day can contribute to more sound and restful sleep. - Reading before Bed - Reading (not on your phone / tablet) a book can help to relax the mind.

