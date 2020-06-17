Take part in the Leitrim (or wherever you are) Cycling Festival 2020!

People across the country have been (re)discovering the joys of cycling over the last few months. And with the promise of increased funding for cycling it feels like the start of a real cycling revolution.

Cyclists have a lot to celebrate right now. What better way to do it then by taking part in this year’s “Leitrim (or wherever you are) Cycling Festival 2020”. This is not another online event. This is happening in your home, your county, this weekend. It’s a very simple idea - we can’t all be together so why not have our own mini cycling festivals wherever we are, while following the safety guidelines.

The Leitrim Cycling Festival is a celebration of bicycles, communities and Leitrim. But you don’t even need a bicycle to take part. The festival programme always includes lots of family friendly activities like picnicking, art, dancing, eating cake. This year’s festival is no different. The Leitrim Cycling Festival team have put together a simple programme of events for the weekend of the 20th and 21st June 2020 which includes a picnic in your garden or local park, a slow bicycle race, a ceili in your kitchen, more cake and of course some bike rides. You can join in with their ideas or come up with your own.

Although this year we may not all be able to enjoy the beauty of Leitrim we can all celebrate the wonders of cycling and communities. Communities have never been so important so even if you have not joined the cycling revolution why not join in with some of the other events. Why not just eat cake! Although the festival is not online the team are encouraging everyone to post pictures and videos so that we can all join in with each other’s mini festivals, wherever you have them.

For more info find them on Facebook @LeitrimCyclingFestival on Twitter @CyclingLeitrim or go to www.leitrimcyclingfestival.com



Leitrim (& wherever you are) Cycling Festival 2020

Saturday June 20th & Sunday June 21st

Saturday 20th June

morning - cycling

lunchtime – picnic in your garden

afternoon - slow bicycle race

early evening - post cycling feast

later - ceili in your kitchen

Sunday 21st June

morning - special cycling breakfast

afternoon - more cycling

later - celebratory tea and cake!



Jo Sachs-Eldridge, Leitrim Cycling Festival – 085-8161653